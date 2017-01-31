The Federal Government has applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja for protection of witnesses that will testify against the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in the charge of unlawful possession of fire-arms and money laundering brought against him.

The fresh application to that effect was brought to court by Oladipo Okpeseyi recently engaged by the federal government to lead the prosecution.

In the motion dated January 23 and filed January 24, the government is insisting that the witnesses be given protection by the court by not allowing their names and addresses to be made public in the course of the trial.

But in an opposition to the fresh request, Mr. Dasuki asked the court to dismiss the government motion on the ground that it lacks merit and constitutes a gross abuse of court process.

The Ex-NSA in a counter affidavit filed by his lead counsel, Ahmed Raji, argued that there was no justification for the Federal Government to have brought the motion for secret trial for the second time having lost in the first motion.

The defendant insisted that the federal government had on its own volition placed the charges against him in the internet where the names, addresses and positions of the witnesses were conspicuously put at the disposal of the general public.

Besides, Mr. Dasuki maintained that when the first application was argued by the then Director of Public Prosecution of Nigeria, Mohamed Diri, Justice Adeniyi Adenola of the same court in a landmark ruling dismissed the request on the ground that the witnesses were already known by the public having given their names through the internet.