Members of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign have been invited to Sambisa Forest in Borno State by the Federal Government.

The government sent her letter of invitation to the BBOG group through one of its conveners, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, and was signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed.

The minister said only three members of the group would join the trip, which he said was being planned by the military on Monday.

The group will be taken to the Nigeria Air Force Command Centre in Yola and the forest in Borno State.

In the letter, the minister congratulated the group for its unwavering interest “in the fate of the Chibok girls, including those who have regained freedom and those who remain in captivity.”

In its reaction to the invitation, the BBOG said it had met and had agreed that the “movement is open to exploring the opportunity for a visit to the North-East theatre of war as presented” in the invitation.

Ezekwesili, who replied the minister’s letter, however set some conditions, which she said must be met before the group could proceed.

The former minister in her reply dated January 13, 2017, proposed a pre-tour meeting to “discuss pertinent issues that will help inform our decision to proceed.”

Below is FG’s letter;