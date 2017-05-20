The Federal University, Oye Ekiti, has been re-named Adeyinka Adebayo University, after the late military governor of the defunct Western Region.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made this known on Saturday, May 20 at the funeral service held for the late leader at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti.

According to Mr. Osinbajo, the resolve to honour the late general was as a result of his exemplary leadership qualities and his astute belief in the peaceful existence of the country.

Mr. Osinbajo recalled how Mr. Adebayo’s advice to the then military government helped to put federal troops ahead of Biafra rebels during the civil war in 1966.

He said were it not for the bravery and exceptional military professionalism exhibited by Mr. Adebayo, Nigeria would probably not be a united nation today.

Dignitaries at the burial service included governors of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose; Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi; Ogun, Ibikunle Amosun; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; and Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Also present were former governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, as well as his Edo and Ogun counterparts, Adams Oshiomhole and Gbenga Daniel respectively.

Also in attendance were former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae; Alani Akinriade, Azubuike Ihejirika, Bamidele Olumilua, David Jemibewon, and Ike Nwachukwu.

The list also included business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Former Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Lucky Igbinedion, James Ibori, and retired Gen. Zamani Lekwot, retired Col. Theophilus Bamigboye, Reuben Fasoranti and Ayo Fasanmi were also there.

NAN reports that the remains of Mr. Adebayo were committed to mother earth at his private residence in Iyin Ekiti with full military honours.