According to latest reports, The federal government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday.

The duo are Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection, and Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of general aviation.

Sam Adurogboye, general manager, public relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to NAN on Saturday.

“I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded,” he said.

The government, through the ministry of transportation, had sacked the duo and other directors in the aviation regulatory agency.

The directors affected by the purge were Salawu Ozigi (director of finance and accounts), Joyce Nkemakolam (director of aerodrome and airspace standards) and Aba Ejembi (director of administration).

Others are Emmanuel Ogunbami (director of licensing), Benedict Adeyileka (director of airworthiness), Justus Wariya (director of air transport regulation) and Austin-Amadi Ifeanyi (director of human resources).

The affected directors were immediately ordered to handover to their next subordinate who will in the interim take charge of the activities in their directorates.