The Federal Government says it has recovered 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from a former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, December 29 in Lagos on the effectiveness of the anti-corruption strategy of the government.

Mr. Mohammed said the government was being guided by a well-articulated strategy in its fight against corruption contrary to the misconception in certain circles that the government is fighting corruption without a strategy.

He said the government was not just fixated on only prosecution, but in taking preventive measures to make corruption unattractive.

“The strategy has proven so efThe strategy has proven so effective and that it has led to, among others, the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from one former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office,” he said.

Mr. Mohammed did not disclose the identity of the former permanent secretary. He did not also give further details about the case.

(NAN)