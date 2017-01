The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says the Federal Government has released N72 billion counterpart funding for the construction of Lagos-Ibadan modernisation railway project.

Amaechi made this known at the quarterly Presidential Business Forum which was presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Banquet hall, Abuja, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos-Ibadan rail project which was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation would cost about 1.5 billion dollars (N458bn).

Amaechi, who commended the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun for ensuring full release of the counterpart funds for the project, enjoined the National Assembly to ensure speedy approval of the 30 billion dollars foreign loans for the project.

‎“The construction of Lagos-Ibadan Railway, the Minister of Finance has been kind enough to release the counterpart funding in full.

“I think in the history of Nigeria this is the first time that we are releasing counterpart funding in full so that there will be no delay, since the Chinese loan appears to have been approved.

“The only thing we need to do, I thank God there is somebody from the National Assembly is to plead with the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly should please approve the 30 billion dollars loan.

“If you don’t respond, if you don’t encourage the National Assembly to make that approval, then, the economy won’t be making the kind of progress we want the economy to make.

“So, for me here, I will enjoin you to persuade the National Assembly to kindly make that approval because they are tied to projects,’’ he said.

He called on the National Assembly to approve the loans in order to enhance employment opportunities in the country.