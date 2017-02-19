The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has released the withheld January Budget Support to Ekiti State.

Governor Ayodele Fayose disclosed this on Saturday, February 18 but failed to give details of the efforts he made to secure the release, but however, thanked the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, for her efforts.

Speaking on a live programme tagged, ‘Meet Your Governor’ aired on the state-owned Ekiti Television and radio stations, Fayose promised that workers would get their salaries as soon as the money got to the state account.

Fayose had at a press briefing in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday raised the alarm that the Federal Government withdrew the money after initially paying the money.

He said the government did this in order to set the workers against his government and discredit him ahead of the 2018 governorship election in the state.

He said, “What happened behind the scene is no longer important, it is the resolution of the issue that is important. I thank the minister of finance and the CBN governor.”