The Federal Government has disclosed that the 82 freed Chibok schoolgirls will be reunited with their parents next week.

The Minister of Women’s affairs who said this added that said the students’ parents will travel from the remote northeastern town in Borno state to meet their daughters in the capital, Abuja.

“Any parents that identified their children will be brought next week to see them,” she told AFP at the staff quarters of the Department of State Services.

The 82 have been staying at the domestic intelligence agency facility on the outskirts of the city since their release in a prisoner swap deal on Saturday after months of negotiations.