The possibility of providing daily update on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently on an indefinite medical trip to London has been ruled out by the Federal Government.

According to PUNCH, top Federal Government sources said there was no need for such updates since Buhari had handed over to his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is now the acting President.

The President had travelled to London last Sunday, May 7 almost two months after returning from the European country for medical treatment.

Having returned to London for another medical vacation, there had also been calls for the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to provide daily updates on the President’s health.

Mohammed, had in December 2009, in his capacity as the spokesperson for the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, stated that, “The current situation, whereby ministers and aides of the President give out uncoordinated information on his health, is doing more harm than good.”

He was referring to the late President of Nigeria, Umaru Yar’ Adua.

However, a top FG source ruled out a daily update on Buhari’s health as requested by Mohammed in his days as the opposition spokesperson.

According to the source, Buhari’s health status is of no consequence since there is no vacancy in government and things are running smoothly.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, said Buhari’s health crisis was different from that of the late Umaru Yar’Adua and it would be unfair to treat the two cases as the same.

He said, “The case of Yar’Adua could not be compared to that of President Buhari. Yar’Adua did not hand over to Jonathan when he was sick for several months. However, Buhari handed over to Osinbajo, which means there is no reason to panic since government is running smoothly.”

Another source said the president should be allowed to recuperate, adding that there was no point asking for details about his health condition.

“Since Buhari has travelled to London for treatment, let us give him some time to recuperate and in due time, he will let Nigerians know about his health. In any case, it is those who are with him in London that will be getting information on his health.

“We, who are here in Nigeria, do not speak with the President daily so we can’t give updates on his health.”