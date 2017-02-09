The Federal Government has told Nigerians to be at ease regarding the health of President Muhammadu Buhari as he is not in danger.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this while briefing State House correspondents of the outcome of a meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided over by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“The President is well, hale and hearty. He is not in any way in danger. He is not ill and he is not in hospital,” he said.

The minister argued that if Buhari was in danger, ministers would not have been going about their duties the way they are doing.