The Federal Government on Friday, April 7 said vaccination for meningitis is free throughout the country and asked Nigerians not to pay for it.

The Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said this in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja.

Shuaib therefore advised Nigerians to report any health centre or health worker who extorts money for the on-going meningitis immunisation to the nearest law enforcement agency. He said the attention of the agency had been drawn to a report of sharp practices by some health workers and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) extorting money unsuspecting and desperate citizens.

He added that some health workers were alleged to have extorted money and other forms of incentives from members of the public before being vaccinated against Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM). Shuaib said that the vaccination against CSM, like other vaccination in the National Immunization schedule, is free by the Federal Government of Nigeria.