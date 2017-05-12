The Federal Government has disclosed that some of the 82 freed Chibok girls would need surgery for various ailments.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Jummai Alhassan, who said this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, May 11, stated that the girls were undergoing treatment that would take a few weeks to complete.

No fewer than 276 schoolgirls were abducted over three years ago, while 82 were released after negotiations involving the Swiss Government, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Federal Government on one side and the terror sect on the other.

Twenty-one of the girls were released in October 2016, but had yet to be reunited with their parents.

The minister said results of the medical tests so far conducted on the 82 Chibok girls, who were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, in April 2014, had shown that some of the youngsters needed to be operated upon.

She stated that the medical screening, being carried out on the girls, would be completed between two and three weeks.

“The 82 Chibok girls are currently undergoing medical screening in Abuja. Some of them need surgery; this should be completed in two to three weeks,” she said.

Alhassan stated that before the arrival of the 82 girls, the Federal Government had been taking care of the 21 previously released girls and four babies.

She added that the 21 girls came back in bad shape and spent almost two months under medical care and were handed over to her on December 22, 2016.

The women affairs minister explained that the parents of the 21 girls were reunited with their daughters within one week of their return in October 2016.