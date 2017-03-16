A 90-count criminal charge has been slammed by the Federal Government against the Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akor over alleged recruitment scam and extortion of applicants to the tune of N1.4 billion.

The Incorporated Trustees of the Corps was equally cited as a defendant in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/45/2017, which was filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The defendants were further charged for wearing of uniforms and other identification marks contrary to section 24 (1) of the Private Guard Companies Act Cap P30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under section 32 (1) of the Act.

The charge signed by an Assistant Chief State Counsel, Aminu Alilu, also accused the defendants of laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity contrary to section 7(1)(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act. They were accused of obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related Offences Act, Cap A6 laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act. Meantime, no date has been fixed for the defendants to be arraigned before trial Justice Gabriel Kolawole.