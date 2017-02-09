The distressed Arik Airline have been taken over the Federal Government who made the announcement on Thursday that a lifeline has been provided in order to help keep it afloat.

The management of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, said the decision to intervene clearly underscores the government’s commitment to instill sanity in the country’s aviation sector to prevent a major catastrophe in the country.

“The development will afford Arik Airlines, which is the largest local carrier in the country, to go back to regular and undisrupted operations, avoid job losses, protect investors and stakeholder funds as well as ensure safety and stability in the already challenged aviation sector,” AMCON spokesperson, Jude Nwauzor, said.

Under the new arrangement, the airline would be managed by Roy Ilegbodu, a veteran aviation expert, under the receivership of Oluseye Opasanya, a senior advocate of Nigeria