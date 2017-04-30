The Federal Government has called on Nigerians in the Diaspora to return home and seize the various economic opportunities to make billions of naira.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made the call at an investment forum organised in New York by his ministry for Nigerians in the U.S.

Onu explained that various investment opportunities currently existed and were waiting for them at home, challenging them to take it before they were given to foreigners.

The former Governor of Abia from 1992 to 1993, informed the Diaspora Nigerians that various research products with opportunities to yield billions of naira, were waiting for them at home.

“We are asking you to come and be billionaires. That is what we are asking you, not millionaires. Come and make billions.

“We will give you products of research at nothing or little cost to you because it would be nice for the agency that has done this research to get some little returns.

“It would also be nice for the scientists, engineers who were involved in doing this research just to get something, that’s all but it would be very small.

“So we give it (research products) to you, knowing that you will keep the money in Nigeria, you will help employ Nigerians and you will help to grow our Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“That is our interest; that is the reason why we are here,” the minister said.

(NAN)