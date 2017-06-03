The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja might be asked by the Federal Government to revoke the bail granted to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, PUNCH reports.

The Government’s request might not be unconnected with Kanu’s alleged flouting his bail conditions granted him in April.

Top sources in the Federal Ministry of Justice, the body prosecuting the IPOB leader said that alleged breaches of the bail conditions by Kanu were being noted.

They said the prosecuting authorities were taking records of the alleged breaches, reviewing them and would take “the necessary step at the appropriate time.”

Part of the major conditions of the bail which Justice Binta Nyako had granted Kanu on April 25, 2017, included prohibition from granting press interview.

The judge also barred Kanu from participating in any rally and warned that he should never be found in any crowd of more than 10 persons.

One of the sources in the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, said although without going into details, “Kanu had been found to have flouted some of the conditions (he was given).”

The source added, “We are taking note of his conducts which were in breach of the conditions of the bail granted him.

“We are reviewing them and we will take the necessary action at the appropriate time.”

When asked if part of “the necessary steps” would be to ask for the revocation of the bail, the source said “of course, the consequence of any breach of bail conditions is the revocation of the bail.”

When pressed to give details of the noticed breaches, one of the sources said, “It will not be appropriate to reveal the details now.

“But anybody who has been following the events would clearly see the breaches.”

The trial resumes on July 11.