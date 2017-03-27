The Federal government is proposing a new policy that will enable Vice Chancellors of various institutions to expel students with as low as 0.5 CGPA.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Onwuka who disclosed this at the 31st convocation of the University of Port Harcourt, said students with as low as 0.5 CGPA have no business in the University and should no longer be accommodated.

“We must stop to continue housing adventurers, who have no business remaining in the universities beyond the time specified for their studies in the universities.”

“In that wise, it is being proposed that at the end of this academic year, any student with less than 0.5 CGPA should cease to be a student of the university and should be shown the way out.

“The universities must continue to have people who are serious in what they have come to do.

“If you have less than 0.5 in your CGPA, you are out. You are out for good so that the space will be left for those who have come to do serious business.”