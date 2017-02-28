The management of Queen’s College, Yaba, in Lagos, has sent students home, after two students allegedly died of diarrhoea, between Thursday, February 23 and Friday, February 24, 2017, Daily Sun reports.

Two female boarding students, Vivian Osuinyi and Bithia Itulua reportedly died after vomiting and stooling after they allegedly ate Spaghetti and drank water served in the Refectory by the college cooks.

The school sent the students home on the directive of officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and their colleagues from Lagos State who have opened investigations into the deaths.

Already, the officials from the Federal Ministry are in the school, to determine what allegedly killed the two female students.

Following outbreak of diarrhoea in the school, parents, whose wards resumed on Monday, contacted officials of the Parents Teacher Association (PTA), to find out the situation of things.

Only Senior Secondary III students resumed on Monday, to complete their examinations while the junior students were expected in school next week, but, with the outbreak of diarrhoea and the directive by health officials to send the students home, it will affect the resumption of other students.

Some parents told Daily Sun, yesterday (Monday), that the school management ought to have taken pre-emptive measures when, a month ago, some students started vomiting and stooling in the dormitory and were rushed to the sickbay by their colleagues.

A senior staff confirmed to Daily Sun that health officials have directed that the SS III students will be sent home to enable Lagos State health officials investigate the source of the diarrhoea as well as carry out environment exercise in the school.

“As soon the SS III students finish their Mathematics examination, today, they will go home. We have informed parents about their coming home. The health officials insisted the students must vacate the college to allow for thorough investigation.”

The staff, however, added that, “some parents are just blowing the issue out of proportion. The issue started a month ago when some students complained and were treated at the sickbay and two weeks ago, a student vomited and stooled and she died later. The new Old Girls Association president called the principal to inform her of another death which we are yet to confirm.’’

Daily Sun gathered that Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has visited the school.

Also, it was gathered that Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris called to instruct that health officials be allowed to carry out their investigation,.