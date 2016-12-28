It has been revealed that the Federal Government plans on spending N400m on the purchase of vehicles for the nation’s former heads of government and their deputies in 2017.

The figure formed part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for the year.

According to the details of the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly obtained by PUNCH on Tuesday, December 27 N280.099m was budgeted for the purchase of vehicles for seven former Presidents and Heads of State.

Further details showed that N120.090m would be used to procure vehicles for four former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff.

The nation’s seven living former heads of government include Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.); Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Shehu Shagari; Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.); Chief Ernest Shonekan; Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar (retd.); and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The four living former Vice-Presidents and ex-Chiefs of General Staff are former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme; Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.); Gen. Oladipo Diya (retd.), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Vice-President Namadi Sambo.