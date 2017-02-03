Labour Unions in the country have been warned by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige against going on warning strikes.

Mr Ngige made this known while addressing State House correspondents on labour matters, including strike actions embarked upon by some trade unions in the country.

He advised trade unions to always engage in dialogue and negotiation with constituted authorities in attempting to resolve labour issues.

According to him, there is nothing industrial unions cannot achieve through negotiation, urging that unions should always imbibe the culture of social dialogue.

“There is nothing you cannot get by negotiation and you cannot get certain things by threats.

“Warning strikes as far as government is concerned are threats. I have made it clear to them.

“Government and labour laws make provision for social dialogue and collective bargaining agreements. It also makes provision for the review of the agreements.

“Nigerian unions should imbibe the culture of social dialogue.

“They can go on strike after giving the mandatory notices but the same law says in Section 43 that if you withdraw your services, your union is supposed to pay you. Your employer will not pay.

“That is how the issue of no work, no pay came up. It is in the country’s labour. For the period you withdraw your services, it will not count for you in your pensionable times. It is taken as broken service,’’ he added.

He said it was duty bound on the leaderships of the industrial unions to always lecture their members on the labour law to avoid industrial unrest.

He noted with concern the inability of some state governments to settle their monthly workers’ salaries, as well as the inflationary trend in the country.

Ngige had earlier threatened to invoke ‘No work, no pay’ on the striking members of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

The minister issued the threat notice via a statement in Abuja.

He urged the striking workers to shelve the five-day warning strike which took effect from Jan. 30.