The Federal Government Thursday said it is working on plans to ensure that teachers are paid salaries higher than other workers in Nigeria which would help to attract the best to the teaching profession.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this at the inauguration of Governing Councils of 21 Federal Colleges of Education.

Adamu, who was represented by Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, said the teaching profession had ceased to be “all-comers affairs.”

He warned that teachers in Nigeria across all levels must register with the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) before the end of this year or risk being sent out of classrooms.

Adamu said government has under studied Malaysia and came to realisation that the country got it right by first taking a critical look at teaching and teacher education.

He noted that Malaysia in the quest for greatness had brought down its education sector and reorganised it for effective development of human resource in order to get to where the country is today.

The minister said to start with, teachers in Malaysia were paid higher than other workers and that the federal government felt it was expedient to extrapolate that for implementation in Nigeria.

He said: “What did they do? They brought the whole system down and ask what do you want us to do in education. Their planning was geared towards the development of human resources. In Malaysia, top percent of those who scored the highest in their equivalent of JAMB compete to be teachers.

“If you are a teacher in Malaysia, you are ranked higher than any other worker in the country. This is why you will find people with PhDs teaching in primary schools. Teachers are paid higher than any other person in Malaysia and we have made that recommendation and we are going to do that in Nigeria,” he said.