Nigeria’s Flamingoes top its group by beating Mexico 3 – 0 at the Under 17 Women’s World Cup on going at Estadio Nacional on March 23, 2014 in San Jose, Costa Rica.



The Flamingoes beat Mexico with a deserved 3-0 scoreline to leapfrog their opponents at the top of Group D and set up a quarter-final showdown with Spain.

The Africans rarely looked liked being hauled in after racing to an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu.

The deadlock was broken on 12 minutes after Mexican goalkeeper Emily Alvarado could only parry a low cross into the path of Ajibade who easily buried the loose ball.

The North Americans could have equalised almost immediately, but Jacqueline Crowther struck the post with an awkward effort after the goalkeeper had been caught out of position.

It was to prove costly as Nigeria quickly doubled their advantage with Aminat Yakubu reacting quickest to a loose ball in the penalty area and crossing for Kanu to nod home from close range.

Kanu then missed a gilt-edged chance at the back post by a matter of millimetres and the chance to virtually end the contest.

Yakubu did just that when she collected a much-deserved goal just prior to the hour mark after heading home Kanu’s well-flighted cross.

Crowther was invariably involved in Mexico’s dangerous moments in attack and the tall blond attacker narrowly came close to getting El Tri on the board on several occasions, but Nigeria were always comfortable winners.