A property where popular singer, Bankole Wellington otherwise known as Banky W lives along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos was gutted by fire in the early hours of Tuesday, February 28.

PUNCH gathers that through a neighbour to the artiste that the fire was caused by a faulty air conditioner.

The fire was believed to have started around 6am.

A resident said, “The fire started around 6am and all of us came out to assist Banky in putting out the fire.

“However, Fire service officials arrived around 7.30.

“So many items were destroyed including Banky’s awards but officials of the fire service arrived over an hour late.”