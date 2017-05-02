Fire gutted a section of the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, in the Iga Iduganran area of Lagos Island on Tuesday, May 2, PUNCH reports.

The fire reportedly from an air condition in an apartment inside the palace, destroying furniture and other household items in the room.

It was gathered that the incident started around 1.30pm with smokes billowing to the sky, which attracted a crowd to the area.

The palace gate was, however, shut to the crowd as firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service, Shari Iganmu and Ilupeju stations, battled to put it out.

A senior emergency official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying the fire had been put out.

Watch Video Below;