It took hours before emergency agencies could put out the fire that broke out at Rida National Plastics Limited located at Ilupeju Industrial Estate, Mushin, Lagos on Sunday, February 19.

PUNCH learnt that the fire which started around 8am affected the recycling section of the firm and three stores before it was brought under control by a combined team of the Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and firefighters from neighbouring firms.

It was gathered that the fire was escalated by the inflammable materials in the company.

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire Service, Shakiru Amodu, said firefighters from Ilupeju, Isolo, Alausa, Bolade Oshodi and Ikeja fire stations responded with 60,000 litres of water.

He said, “The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, but we were able to curtail it from getting to the factory room.”

The General Manager, Lagos State Fire Service, Adesina Tiamiyu, enjoined firms and residents to take precautionary measures to avert fire incidents.

See more photos below;