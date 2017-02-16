A Fire outbreak on Wednesday night left about 10 buildings razed in Onitsha, Anambra State with many injured.

The fire which started at about 8.20 p.m. from a filling station at Denis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha (DMGS) junction affected banks, streets markets and many vehicles.

The fire was caused by a tanker loaded with fuel which lost control and rammed into the filling station situated at the DMGS roundabout.

The truck exploded after the collision, witnesses said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that many people were injured while trying to escape from their buildings while others were injured trying to remove wares and property from their shops and houses.

Also, security agents who mobilised to the site to provide security arrested three persons while trying to break into one of the banks.

Fire service officials from neighbouring Asaba in Delta State it were called in to help their Anambra State counterparts put off the fire.

See more photos below;