The Oldest University in the English-speaking world and the World’s second university, Oxford Univeristy recently announced United States -based Nigerian scholar, Wale Adebanwi as its Rhodes Professor in Race Relations in the School of Interdisciplinary Area Studies. Due to his appointment, he was described by President Muhammadu Buhari as an African gem and role model who has brought honor and respect to the continent.

His appointment also makes him the first black African to be appointed to the endowed Chair since it was created in 1954 and will also be a Fellow of the St. Anthony’s College, Oxford effective July 1.

Below is his profile;

Wale Adebanwi who was born 47 years ago holds a BSc in mass communication from the University of Lagos, M.Sc and Ph. D. in political science from the University of Ibadan, as well as MPhil and Ph.D. in social anthropology from the University of Cambridge.

Adebanwi was for many years a freelance-reporter, literary critic, writer, public affairs journalist and editor for many newspapers and magazines including the Nigerian Tribune editorial board before he joined the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, as a teacher and researcher.

Adebanwi has published widely in the areas of nationalism and ethnic studies, media and communication, corruption and politics, democracy and democratisation, cultural politics, spatial politics, urban studies, and social theory and social thought.

His most recent book is entitled Nation as Grand Narrative: The Nigerian Press and the Politics of Meaning. He is also the author of Yoruba Elites and Ethnic Politics in Nigeria: Obafemi Awolowo and Corporate Agency published by Cambridge University in 2014 and Authority Stealing: Anti-corruption War and Democratic Politics in Post-Military Nigeria published by the Carolina Academic Press. The book was selected as one of the three “Best Books on Africa in 2013” by the influential US periodical, Foreign Affairs.

The newly appointed Rhodes Professor is the editor or co-editor of seven books. He has served as co-editor of Journal of Contemporary African Studies and is currently co-editor of Africa: Journal of the International African Institute.

In September 2014, Adebanwi’s “amazing success” since graduating from Cambridge was acknowledged by the world’s richest man, Bill Gates who funded the scholarship with which Adebanwi studied at Cambridge.

Gates’s acknowledgement was part of the video message he sent to a gathering of current and former Gate Scholars at Cambridge University during the Gates Cambridge Biennial 2016.

He is presently a professor at the University of California, Davis, United States and also a visiting professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Research at Rhodes University, Grahamstown, South Africa.

The scholar has held visiting fellowships at St Anthony’s College, Oxford, and the Centre for African Studies in Leiden, The Netherlands, and a Rockefeller fellowship for Academic Writing Residency at its Bellagio Centre, Italy. In 2005, he was a co-winner of the prestigious MacArthur Foundation research grant.

He is a Fellow of the 21st century Trust (England), Claude Ake Memorial Scholar (Africa-America Institute, Washington, DC), African Youth in a Global Age Fellow (SSRC, New York) and Fellow of the Program of Ethnic and Federal Studies (University of Ibadan).

Note: The Rhodes Professorship in Race Relations is named for Cecil Rhodes, British businessman, mining magnate and politician in South Africa who served as Prime Minister of Cape Colony from 1890-1896. The professorship was established by the Rhodesian Selection Trust Mining Company in 1954.