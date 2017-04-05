Tragedy struck on Saturday, April 1 when five children were reportedly killed in an inferno which occurred in Mpape community, in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, PUNCH reports.

The victims were said to have been burnt to death after fire gutted their apartment.

It was gathered that there were sparks on the electric cables in the area after power was restored by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The sparks were said to have triggered a fire, which ravaged the victims’ parents apartment.

The children were said to have been trapped in the house and burnt to death.

Residents said they could not save them because there was no water in the community.

The district head of the community, Alhaji Abubakar Gimba, told Ezeja.com, an online news site, that before the children could be brought out, they were already dead.

“We rushed to see how we could put out the fire, but before we could do that, the five children were already dead,” he said.