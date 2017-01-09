Five farmers in Delta State have been reportedly hacked to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen in two separate attacks in Abraka and Obiaruku, both in Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The communities were allegedly attacked between Tuesday and Wednesday last week by the herdsmen who had been having a running battle with farmers in the areas over the destruction of their crops by cattle.

Southern City News gathered that the incidents which have reportedly sparked tension between local farmers and herdsmen in the state, claimed the lives of four males and a female as more residents in the state called for the ejection of the herdsmen from their lands.

According to a source, two of the victims, who were cousins, Akpovona Felix and Sunday Akpupu, were indigenes of Eku community residing at the Delta State University host community of Abraka.

It was gathered that two of them were killed in their farms as their lifeless bodies were discovered there on Wednesday. It was learnt that they had gone to the farm on Tuesday but failed to return home.

The deceased were said to have refused to allow herdsmen to graze their cattle on their farms.

Their corpses were recovered following a search on Wednesday afternoon in a bush said to be very prone to herdsmen attacks.

Akpovona, a father of five, was said to have been shot by the herdsmen while his brother was hacked to death and his fingers cut off.

The second incident happened in a farm around a forest reserve along the Abraka-Benin road, a boundary area between Urhoka-Abraka and Obiaruku. It claimed the lives of two males and a female.