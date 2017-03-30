Five students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) arrested by men of the Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, ‘Operation Burst’ were on Monday, March 20 handed over to the Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

The suspects, which includes Oyewole Oyeleye Olatunji (28), Adeniran Adeyinka Yusuf (29), Samuel Olumide Adeola (29), Israel Adeola (24) and Olorunyemi Savior Imonah (24) were arrested March 13, 2017 during a routine surveillance at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomosho.

They were thereafter interrogated at the Operation Burst headquarters, Agodi where they confessed to have defrauded some American women through various romance scam using different dating sites. They also confessed to have obtained different sums from their victims.

At the point of arrest, four HP Laptops, three Nokia phones, four I phones, one Infinix Hot Note Phone, a Flash Drive and four Military camouflage T-shirts were recovered from them.

Investigations have also revealed that the suspects have various incriminating documents in their Laptops and Phones. They were posing on the dating sites as American Soldiers and using different identities to defraud unsuspecting American Ladies.

The suspects confessed they have all been posing under different names.