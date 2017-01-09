News filtered in yesterday evening, January 9 that a former Niger State Governor, Engr. Abdulkadir Kure gave up the ghost in Germany where he went for medical treatment after suffering a relapse of an undisclosed illness.

Niger State government has announced a three-day of mourning for the late Governor that would have clocked 61 in February 26.

Below are five things you need to know about him;

1.) Mr. Kure was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under whose platform he served as governor of Niger State from 1999 to 2007.

2.) Kure was an advocate of Sharia Law and was the second governor after then Zamfara State Governor, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima to introduce the law in Nigeria in May 2000 amidst the opposition of the state’s Christian community who thought it was not a spiritual move, but a political one aimed at marginalising Christians.

3.) He was opposed to resource control which enables a region like the Niger Delta to want to corner all the revenue coming from oil. Kure was opposed to it and warned that the north too was capable of “creating problems” for Nigeria if provoked.

“One act of ours will make this country know that every segment is important. One single act that will not take us five minutes will make the people in Lagos to know that there is Niger State, and make those in the (Presidential) Villa know that there is Niger State,” he said.

“Our lands are more fertile than in the South. It is easier to crop in the savannah area than in the thick forest, and animals prosper more in the dry areas than in the thick forest and so on,”

4.) The former governor was a staunch PDP Loyalist and he flagged off the local government election campaign almost exactly a year from his death, precisely January 12, 2016. He was also one who did not publicly consider moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the heat of the exodus of PDP members to the now ruling party.

5.) The late Governor is/was married to Zainab Abdulkadir Kure, a former civil servant who has since 2007 being a member of the Nigerian Senate. Their union is/was blessed with two daughters and four sons