Mrs. Seriki died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Friday, March 3, 2017 after a long battle with a cancer -related ailment.

Born in 1963, Mrs Seriki, a notable entrepreneur and industrialist, started Omatek Ventures Plc over 20 years ago.

Omatek Plc is the first firm to locally assemble computer cases in Nigeria and the first indigenous IT company to be listed on the Nigerian stock exchange.

Seriki was a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, Nigerian Computers Society (NCS) and the Institute of Directors.

She holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).