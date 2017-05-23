Club Rumours owned by music star Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba is set to host retired American boxer, boxing promoter and President of TMT (The Money Gang) Lifestyle, Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Mayweather revealed this himself in a video put up by Club Rumors‘ official Instagram page.
He will visit Nigeria on the 12th till 14th of June, 2017.
Floyd Mayweather, @floydmayweather TMT lifestyle world 🌎 president , will visit Nigeria June 12|13|14 Exclusive to @clubrumorsvi and Zinni Media Group #stricltybyinvitationtomakereservation🔥🔥🔥🔥👆🏼#clubrumorsvi #stricltymoneytalk #clubrumorsviluxury #princerumors and @official2baba thanks for making this possible