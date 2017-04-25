An employee of the Rose of Sharon Foundation has been revealed to have allegedly colluded with his friends and siblings to defraud the organisation.

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ganiyu Wasiu, told an Ikeja Division of the Lagos High Court on Monday, April 24.

Wasiu, who works in the Bank Fraud Section of the Commission, said Mrs. Alakija had petitioned the agency and had been invited to shed more light on the incident.

“The letter of investigation activities were written to banks like Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC bank and others,” said Mr. Wasiu.

“In view of that, other suspects were arrested for which they volunteered their statement under word of caution.

“A search was conducted in the house and premises of the suspects including one Mr. George who is the maker of the forged identity cards.

“The forged identity cards and computer used were all recovered.”

The employee, Vincent Ayewah, is facing a two-count charge of conspiring with his siblings and friends to steal N3 million from the Foundation.

Judge Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the trial to June 1.