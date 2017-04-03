Folorunsho Folarin-Coker who was recently named the new Director-General for Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) by President Buhari is seen in the video below cigar-chomping to Davido’s song.

The video which was shared by Sahara Reporters is currently trending as people are reacting to it.

Coker was also named in the “Panama Papers” scandal as the owner of a London property worth over N476m.

According to a report by the UK Guardian, Coker was reported as one of the famous Nigerians whose anonymous ownership of different property in London was exposed by the massive leak of the Panama law firm’s data on offshore companies.

Recall that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in October 2016, fired 3 commissioners, including Coker, who was the then Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The government however gave no reason for his sack at the time.

See Video below