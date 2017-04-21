About 30 people lost their lives at Football viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital when a high tension cable fell on the hall they were watching the Europa League Quarter final second leg clash between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

The tragedy occurred when a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Iyang-Esu area of the Calabar Municipal Local Government Area exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.

Reactions have trailed the sad incident that also left several injured, see some of them below;

My condolences goes to the families of Ugo Ehiogu and the 30 victims of the electrocution yesterday at Calabar.

May their soul RIP! 💔 — Series Abiodun (@EngrSeries) April 21, 2017

FIFA is deeply saddened by the deaths of several football fans in Calabar & offer our deepest condolences to family & friends of the victims — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 21, 2017

My condolences to the families of the Red Devils, who went to watch their darling team at a viewing centre in Calabar and never came home. — Segun Agbede (@SegunThePundit) April 21, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to football fans who died while watching a Europa League game at a viewing centre yesterday in Calabar — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 21, 2017

R.I.P to the football fans who lost their lives watching Manchester United vs Anderlecht in Calabar It is well🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Uche Daniel (@SlimDandyMUFC) April 21, 2017

So sorry to hear about the loss of lives in Calabar. God rest their souls. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) April 21, 2017

My heart goes out to the over 30 victims of yesterday’s disaster in Calabar. they were just football loving fans. They did not have to die. — tHe environMANtalist (@tickin_clocks) April 21, 2017

Heart goes out to all the families of all those who lost their lives yesterday in Calabar. Tragic incident that should never have happened. — CanonCrested (@canoncrested) April 21, 2017