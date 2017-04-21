About 30 people lost their lives at Football viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital when a high tension cable fell on the hall they were watching the Europa League Quarter final second leg clash between Manchester United and Anderlecht.
The tragedy occurred when a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Iyang-Esu area of the Calabar Municipal Local Government Area exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.
Reactions have trailed the sad incident that also left several injured, see some of them below;
My condolences goes to the families of Ugo Ehiogu and the 30 victims of the electrocution yesterday at Calabar.
— Series Abiodun (@EngrSeries) April 21, 2017
FIFA is deeply saddened by the deaths of several football fans in Calabar & offer our deepest condolences to family & friends of the victims
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 21, 2017
— Segun Agbede (@SegunThePundit) April 21, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to football fans who died while watching a Europa League game at a viewing centre yesterday in Calabar
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) April 21, 2017
— IG:iammrjaydee (@IamMrjaydee) April 21, 2017
— Uche Daniel (@SlimDandyMUFC) April 21, 2017
— Babanla (@biolakazeem) April 21, 2017
— tHe environMANtalist (@tickin_clocks) April 21, 2017
— CanonCrested (@canoncrested) April 21, 2017
— YAQ’UB AYOBAMI ™ (@YAKS07) April 21, 2017