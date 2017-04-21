Scene Of The Incident

About 30 people lost their lives at Football viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital when a high tension cable fell on the hall they were watching the Europa League Quarter final second leg clash between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

The tragedy occurred when a transformer near the viewing centre located in the Iyang-Esu area of the Calabar Municipal Local Government Area exploded during the match and this caused a high-tension cable to drop on the viewing centre.

Reactions have trailed the sad incident that also left several injured, see some of them below;