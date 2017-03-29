A man Iniubong Ime, who was attacked with acid by his ex-girlfriend, Lucy daniel in Akwa Ibom State said he had no ill feelings towards her and no plan to seek revenge.

On Tuesday, March 6th, 26-year-old Lucy Daniel, an indigene of Ikot Annung II, in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA allegedly poured acid on Iniubong, 24, from Ikot Ntuen Oku,after he called off their relationship due to her troublesome nature.

Speaking to Daily Trust recently about his ordeal, Iniubong, who is currently receiving treatment at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital recounted how a year into their relationship, he discovered that she is a troublesome person.

“She was causing trouble between me and my mother, my siblings and my friends, she caused trouble between me and everyone close to me, and succeeded in driving people away from me. So I decided to quit. She initially left but later started coming back, pleading that I should accommodate her, and that she wasn’t working and didn’t have anywhere to stay. Rather than accommodate her, I got her a job and also rented an apartment for her.

Thereafter, I told her that I had gone beyond my ability and she could continue her life from there. I pleaded with her to understand that we could no longer date. That was last year. She relaxed for a while and this year, she started coming around again. She would come at ungodly hours, so I told her that I didn’t welcome such visits and whenever she came around I would send her back.

Lucy didn’t take the break up well.

"Of course, not peacefully.Even when she wasn't coming around, she was always monitoring my movement and I knew it. But I didn't bother because I had nothing to do with her anymore. Sometimes, when she spots me with anyone, male or female, she wouldn't care to know who the person was and would just begin to insult them.

Recalling how the attack happen, Iniubong said on that fateful night, he had retired to bed when he was woken up by a knock on his door.

“On Monday, March 6, 2017, I went to bed early but was woken up by a sound outside my door at about midnight. When I woke up I saw that my window net had been torn and I decided to find out who was at the door. When I opened the door, I saw it was Lucy, and before I could say anything she splashed the acid on me and ran away. I was in serious pain, and the burns on my body are severe. The only thing I could do at that point was to rush to a bucket of water which I usually kept in my room and poured it on myself with the hope that it would ease the pain. I then began shouting for help and people started coming out, including my siblings who were in the next apartment. They brought me to the hospital.