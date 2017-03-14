The Chief Executive Officer of Rikaoto by ME fashion brand and a former beauty queen, Maryam Elisha, narrowly escaped death on Sunday, March 12 when her SUV went up in flames on Eko Bridge in Lagos.

According to her, when the fire started in her car, her brakes failed and her car doors couldn’t open up. Thankfully, onlookers were able to get her out before the fire spread. She shared photos of the burning car on her Instagram saying:

Thanking God for safety. Can you believe I came out of this burning car yesterday?

