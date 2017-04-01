A former operative of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abdulrasheed Maigari, has confessed how he stole N310 million from the house of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

He disclosed that that it was an army captain in charge of the security of the place that ordered the action.

Maigari, who is part of a kidnap gang that has been terrorising Abuja for some time now confessed that he was part of the security men who stole N310 million from the house of Sen. Saraki in 2015.

According to him, it was an army captain in charge of the security of the place that ordered the robbery. He said his share from the stolen N310million was N30million.

It was gathered from the report that Maigari is a graduate of political science from Ado Bayero University, Kano. He was enlisted into the Department of State Service (DSS) as a Senior Intelligence Officer in 2011 and was later posted to the Maitama residence of Saraki in 2015.

He said: “I served in operations department at Gombe and Osun Commands of the DSS before my dismissal in 2015. Before I was dismissed, I was posted to the home of the Senate President Bukola Saraki in Maitama and in November 2015, I can’t recall the exact date, three vehicles brought in the N310 million into the compound and the army captain who was on ground that day ordered that we should take the money away because he suspected the money was government money which could have been wrongly appropriated and could, therefore, be taken.

“We were four DSS operatives and four army officers involved and we drove the three cars to a house in Suleja where the money was shared. I got N30 million and I bought a car and took it to Kaduna state where I hid the rest of my share.”

Maigari explained that when he returned to Abuja, he was asked to report at DSS headquarters where he was interrogated over the theft and detained for five months, dismissed and charged to court. He was remanded in Kuje Prison but later granted bail by the court on health grounds.