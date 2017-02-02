Hon. Bitrus Kaze who was a former House of Representatives member has disclosed he warned Nigerians against voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Kaze who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Buhari had succeeded in taking Nigeria back to zero level and that it would only take time for the country to recover.

Speaing with Sun, Kaze said anyone advising Buhari to run for second term was only being deceptive as the president was unfit to govern the country beyond 2019.

He said, “Before I left the National Assembly, I warned our successors, that they will be dealing with somebody who finds legislative institution strange, which he has never agreed to deal with, and with due respect, I think I am being vindicated.

“The President does not seems to agree or believe in anybody, the President does not understand the difficulty his policies, if any have put Nigerians into, even though up to this moment, I do not understand the policy direction of his administration. It was only late last year that he put an economy team in place.

“He did not know the direction the government is going and as a former member of the House of Representatives, Buhari does not have clear policies in place. International investors are left at a lost and that has led to closure of companies, which resulted to loss of jobs; I am not sure this is the change Nigerians expected.”