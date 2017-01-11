A former minister of Information, Nnia Nwodo has emerged president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

Nwodo polled 242 votes to defeat his only contestant Chiweyite Ejike, the pioneer vice-chancellor of the then Anambra State University of Science and Technology (ASUTECH), who polled 13 votes.

Simon Ortuanya, a law professor, and Joel Ifeanyi Enugu, withdrew from the race just before the election began.

The seven Igbo speaking states — Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Delta and Rivers, as well as other affiliate groups, including pro-Biafra groups MASSOB and IPOB — participated in the election with specified number of delegates.

Born on December 11, 1952, Nwodo had his primary education at St. Patrick’s School, Iva Valley, Enugu (1957-1960), Holy Ghost Primary School, Enugu (1961-1962) and St. Mary’s School, Uwani, Enugu in 1963.

For his sec­ondary education, he attended the presti­gious College of Immaculate Conception, Enugu from 1964 to 1970.

He gained admission into the University of Ibadan, Jos Campus, from 1971 to 1972, and University of Ibadan, Ibadan, from 1972 to 1976.

He left for the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London from 1984 to 1987, heading back for a mandatory stint at Nigeria Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos, in 1988.