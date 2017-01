A former Iwuayanwu National FC of Owerri football, Kaseem Yebseya is now mentally unstable as he has been seen roaming the streets.

Emeka Ohagu of Brilla FM said the former Nigeria’s football team player who also plied his trade in Turkey for Denizlipor is now in Chanchanji Village of Takum LGA of Taraba State roaming the streets.