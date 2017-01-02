Former Ondo State Chief Judge, Mrs. Gladys Olubunmi Olateru-Olagbegi has died in the late hours of January 1 after battling with an undisclosed illness.

According to a source that spoke with SaharaReporters, her death was very shocking to those she left behind.

The source who refused to give the details of her death said late Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi died of a protracted illness.

“At a time she was recuperating, but it was unfortunate when the announcement of her death was sent to my phone on Sunday night.

“But, as soon as we are authorized to speak, I shall give you details about her sickness” the source added.

Late Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi handed over to the present Justice Olasehinde Kumuyi of the State High Court.