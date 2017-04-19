Retired Pope Benedict XVI celebrated his 90th birthday on Monday, April 17 with a mug of beer and a small gathering with family and friends.

Footage by Vatican TV showed Benedict sitting with guests on a sunny day outside his home on Vatican grounds where he has lived since he resigned as pontiff in 2013.

He was joined by his elder brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, as well with other visitors from his native Bavaria in Germany.

Pope Benedict turned 90 on Sunday, but since his birthday coincided with Easter this year, he celebrated the occasion Monday.

Benedict XVI who retired in 2013 became the first pope to resign in 600 years.

