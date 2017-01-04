Founder of Glorious Word Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has predicted the death of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming at a time when several clergymen across Nigeria have predicted Buhari’s death between this year and 2019.

Buhari’s death was one of the 2017 prophecies released by the Ghana based prophet.

In a message titled “Pray to avert them” Bempah also predicted the deaths of a former President, a former first lady as well as a ‘great king’ in Ghana.

The clergyman also prophesied clash between Christians and Muslims, a terrorist attack in the country and a coup d’etat.

The prophecies read below:

“Death of a former president

“Death of a former first lady

“Coup d’etat in Ghana

“Death of Nigeria’s president

“Terrorist attack in Ghana

“Death of several young men and women

“Important personalities in parliament will die

“Many people will be kidnapped

“Innocent blood will be shed in a particular political party

“Increase in occult practices

“Americans will go for war

“More Muslim/Christian clashes this year

“A great king will die

“Another plane crash in Ghana

“Fire outbreaks in important offices in Ghana

“More celebrities (Actors,musicians and media practitioners) in Ghana to die S

“NDC to stay in opposition for 16 years.”