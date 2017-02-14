Four men, Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono were arrested by the Edo State Police Command for allegedly killing a 62-year-old hunchback for money rituals.

A stop and search operation by the police at Sabongida-Ora led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Aluma.

He was said to be taking the victims’ hunch to the native doctor’s residence in Ondo State.

Speaking during a parade at the police headquarters, the suspects said it was poverty that drove them to look for where to make quick money. Aluma said he lived in the same Arue village with the victim and that it was Peter that killed the victim.

On his part, Peter told journalists that he told the victim to accompany him to the farm where he strangled him and cut off the hunch. He said he left the body to rot away.

Peter said he took the hunch to Aluma who placed it inside a pot of honey for preservation before they were arrested. The native doctor, Philip, however denied asking them to bring a hunch back parts for money rituals.

Philip said he only told them he heard from his father that there were some persons that could carry out the act in Ife. Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwandu, said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.