An 18-passenger commercial bus went up in flames at ASCON, at the Mowe end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway killing no fewer than four persons on Monday, May 1, PUNCH reports.

A 15-year-old boy and three adults – a female and two males – were the victims burnt to death, while 12 other passengers sustained injuries.

It was said that the bus, with number plate, LND 991 XN, belonged to Agofure Motors and had taken off from Lagos State.

It was learnt that the driver of an Iveco truck, with number plate, NSR 213 ZD, en route to Lagos was trying to avoid hitting another vehicle and in the process, the truck ran into the median and veered to the other side of the road.

It reportedly rammed into the oncoming bus, which sparked off a fire. While the bus was completely burnt, part of the truck was affected by the fire.

The emergency officials, together with men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mowe unit and some policemen recovered four dead bodies from the bus, while 12 persons were rescued with burns.

An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the injured were rushed to the RCCG Hospital and the Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Tollgate, Lagos, for treatment.

He said, “The corpses of the four passengers have been deposited in a morgue and the fire has been put out by the RCCG firefighters. We have called the management of Agofure Motors to come with the manifest of the occupants so that we can identify the victims.”