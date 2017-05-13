Attempt by three suicide bombers to gain access into the Department of Works, University of Maiduguri, Borno State was thwarted by the Institution’s security team early Saturday morning.

The Three bombers were killed while a security guard at the University also lost his life in the explosion that occured around 1:10am.

Meanwhile, the corpses have been evacuated by rescuers from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Borno State Emergency Management Agency, (BOSEMA).

The university authorities and security agencies are expected to provide more updates on the attack.

According to DAILY POST, the University Public Relations Office, Ahmed Mohammed, said he was yet to ascertain the damage or casualty figure as a result of the incident.

“I was told about the bomb blast, but I am still working on it to ascertain the degree of damage. It is very unfortunate.” Ahmed said.