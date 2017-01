Four suspected Boko Haram terrorists were on Wednesday afternoon, January 11 arrested by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade stationed in Bara in Borno state.

The names of the suspected terrorists who were fleeing when they were caught are Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town. The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation.