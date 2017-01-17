An accident along Akure/Ilesa Expressway has taken the lives of a group of lawyers heading to the Court of Appeal, Akure on January 11.

Mudasiru Balogun, who posted the photos survived while four people in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a Peugeot 406, died.

Among them are three friends, Olayinka Adumasha, Bolanle Odibo and Aaron Beauty. May their souls rest in peace.

Read his post below:

“AKURE-ILESA EXPRESS WAY SAGA. A CALL FOR DUAL-CARRIAGE LANE .Crusader of Justice using this medium to sincerely appreciate d protection of God upon my soul, 11th January, 2017 remained an unforgettable day in d history of my life cum legal profession as God narrowly escaped my soul and my learned colleagues DAT drove his Toyota Sequal along mine around IPETU-IJESA on our way going to the Court of Appeal Akure. Whilst pray for the death of four souls inside Peugeot 406 to be gentle rest in perfect peace and quick recovery for d survivals, Moreso ,i humbly call d FEDERAL GOVERNMENT to do d needful as d road has become over busy one and deserved to b expanded. May I sincerely appreciate d prompt intervention of FRSC in Ipetu-Ijesa command. Kudos to them. Crusader of Justice”

See more photos below;